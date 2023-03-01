Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
