Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST.