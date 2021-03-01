Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in t…