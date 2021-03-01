 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

