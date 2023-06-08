Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
