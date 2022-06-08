The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's fo…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared f…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.