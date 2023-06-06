Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degr…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It shou…