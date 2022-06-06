Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
