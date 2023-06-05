The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
