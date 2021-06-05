 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

