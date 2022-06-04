Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.