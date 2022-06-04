 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert