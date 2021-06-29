Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of …
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It loo…