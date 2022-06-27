Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.