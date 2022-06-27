The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
