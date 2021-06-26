Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.