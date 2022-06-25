Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
