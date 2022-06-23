Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
