Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

