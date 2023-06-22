Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
