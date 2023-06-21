Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.