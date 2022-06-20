Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.