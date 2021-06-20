Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Toda…
This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlo…