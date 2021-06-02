Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Do…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Wind…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…