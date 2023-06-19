The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
