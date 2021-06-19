The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain …
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlo…