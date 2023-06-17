The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
