Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West.