The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.