The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
