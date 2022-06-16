Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.