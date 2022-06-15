The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.…