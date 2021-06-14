The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…
This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Charlottesville will …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…