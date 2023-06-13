The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is …
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Most…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…