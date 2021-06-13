Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
