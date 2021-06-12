The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
