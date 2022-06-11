Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
