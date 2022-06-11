Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.