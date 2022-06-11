 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert