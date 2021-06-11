Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
