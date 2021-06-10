 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert