The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…