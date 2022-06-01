The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Th…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Charlot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prep…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high te…