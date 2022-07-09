Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 9:33 PM EDT until SAT 3:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.