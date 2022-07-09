Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 9:33 PM EDT until SAT 3:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
