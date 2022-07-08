Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.