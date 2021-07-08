Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
