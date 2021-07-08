Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

 Skip to main content
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

