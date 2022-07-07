 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

