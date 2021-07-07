The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Independence Day weekend will bring a refreshing dip of cooler weather to Virginia after a spell of 90s this week — and before another resurgence of heat next week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 45% c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower thro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville …