Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.