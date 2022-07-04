Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
