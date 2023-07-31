The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…