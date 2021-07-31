 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

