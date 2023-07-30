The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
