The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…