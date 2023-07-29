Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We wi…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…