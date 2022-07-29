Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesv…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Tod…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville are…