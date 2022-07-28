The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
