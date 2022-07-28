Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.