 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lightning over Woodbrook
Local News

Lightning over Woodbrook

Evangeline Lyons, a rising sixth-grader at Albemarle County's Lakeside Middle School, captured this dramatic image of lightning over the Woodbrook area on Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert