Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

